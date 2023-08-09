A motorcyclist is facing OWI charges after a crash according to the Porter Police Department.

On Tuesday at about 8:24 p.m., Porter Police responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash at Mineral Springs and Old Porter Road.

At the scene, an officer located the motorcycle rider who was ambulatory and refused medical care. The rider had minor injuries and claimed he was struck by a vehicle in the intersection, however multiple witness statements refuted that claim. The rider was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed just before the crash and a witness stated the rider “spun out and toppled over.”

An OWI investigation was conducted after the officer detected a strong odor commonly associated with alcoholic beverages coming from the rider’s breath. He admitted to consuming alcohol both at home and elsewhere prior to the crash.

After performing field sobriety tests the rider refused to submit to a certified Chemical Test, therefore a search warrant was obtained for a blood sample. The results of that test are pending for analysis.

After receiving medical clearance at a hospital, the rider was arrested for two counts of Operating While Intoxicated (A-Misdemeanor and C-Misdemeanor). He was also cited for Operating with No Motorcycle Endorsement and Expired Plates before being lodged at the Porter County Jail.