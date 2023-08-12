Starke County Sheriff Rosa has announced a program called ‘Riding with the Sheriff’. The Sheriff or deputy will drop off your child at school. The Starke County Sheriff’s Office says they hope to develop closer relationships with the community.

“With these relationships encourage the next generation of first responders as well as giving children comfort in reporting bullying or other issues,” the department said on their Facebook page.

Those participating must be an in-county resident and must attend an in-county school corporation.

This will be bi weekly starting Wednesday September 6. To be entered email your contact information as well as your child’s name, grade, and school to jhudgens@starke.in.gov