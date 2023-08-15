LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close the ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-94 for approximately three weeks starting on or after Tuesday, September 5.

The ramp will be closed for joint repairs/rehab and extensive concrete restoration work, with approximately 4,400 square yards of pavement being full-depth patched. A full closure of the ramp was determined to be the safest and most efficient option to complete this work.

INDOT says that due to the high volume of traffic that usually utilizes this ramp, motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and find alternate routes. The official detour will be to continue northbound on I-65 to U.S. 12/20 eastbound and then take State Road 51/Ripley south to I-94 westbound.