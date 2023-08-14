ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will have alternating shoulder and lane closures on the U.S. 31/20 Bypass between Brick Rd and State Road 2 starting on or after Monday, August 21.

Improvements will be made at the bypass interchanges at Brick/Cleveland Rd, Nimtz Parkway, Lincolnway west, and State Road 2. Work will include signing, striping, ramp and auxiliary lane improvements and will be ongoing through mid-November. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and possible delays during peak times.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.