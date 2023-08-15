The Starke County Sheriff’s Office stated on their Facebook page that the ‘Riding with the Sheriff program is unable to launch at this time.

The department stated the following:

“Reference our last post for Riding with the Sheriff, we are unfortunately unable to launch that type of program at this time. Sheriff Rosa has a vested interest in our youth. We believe it is imperative to develop relationships with our community.

For those that emailed interest in the program, we will contact you in the coming weeks and see if you are interested in our officers coming out to speak with your child and allow them to see the squad cars.

We appreciate your understanding with this matter. We hope to share information on new community relation programs and events soon.”

Original story:

Starke County Sheriff Rosa has announced a program called ‘Riding with the Sheriff’. The Sheriff or deputy will drop off your child at school. The Starke County Sheriff’s Office says they hope to develop closer relationships with the community.

“With these relationships encourage the next generation of first responders as well as giving children comfort in reporting bullying or other issues,” the department said on their Facebook page.

Those participating must be an in-county resident and must attend an in-county school corporation.

This will be bi weekly starting Wednesday September 6. To be entered email your contact information as well as your child’s name, grade, and school to jhudgens@starke.in.gov