Multiple Beach Hazards Statements are in effect for Lake Michigan.

For the counties of Northern La Porte, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien:

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers.

* IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

* WHEN…From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ Tuesday through Tuesday evening.

* WHAT…High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves 4 to 7 feet.

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING…

For the counties of Lake (IL), Northern Cook, Central Cook, Lake (IN), Porter:

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING…

* WHAT…High wave action and dangerous currents expected at

Lake Michigan beaches. Waves 7 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE…Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Swimming conditions will be life threatening,

especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim

advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions

and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other

shoreline structures.