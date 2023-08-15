Multiple Beach Hazards Statements are in effect for Lake Michigan.
For the counties of Northern La Porte, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien:
…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM
CDT/ TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous
swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by
waves. Waves 4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE…In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan,
Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ Tuesday through Tuesday
evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water
and high waves can sweep people off piers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Do not venture out on piers.
For the counties of Lake (IL), Northern Cook, Central Cook, Lake (IN), Porter:
…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING…
* WHAT…High wave action and dangerous currents expected at
Lake Michigan beaches. Waves 7 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE…Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties.
* WHEN…Through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Swimming conditions will be life threatening,
especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim
advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions
and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other
shoreline structures.