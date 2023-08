The Portage Police Department Monday announced that Officer Anthony Ortiz, a five-year veteran of the Portage Police Department, has been selected to serve as their newest school resource officer.

Officer Ortiz will be assigned to Willowcreek Middle School starting this week.

“We are very grateful for our continued partnership with Portage Township Schools and believe Officer Ortiz will make an excellent addition to the SRO program,” the Portage Police Department stated on their Facebook page.