LA PORTE — Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) proudly announces the release of the 2022 Report to the Community, a comprehensive review of the grants awarded, projects funded, and collective progress made by our community partners and nonprofit organizations. This annual report is a testament to our commitment to transparency and our dedication to highlighting the stories that shape our shared journey on the road to a healthier community.

The 2022 Report to the Community offers a look into the strategic priorities and initiatives HFL supports, as well as partner milestones that defined the year. Highlights include the hard work of councils like Partners for Healthier Babies, notably the momentous creation of La Porte County’s Fetal Infant Mortality Review (FIMR), thanks to the La Porte County Health Department, and the first Infant Safe Sleep Kick-off Event held at HFL Conference & Learning Center.

Another of the report’s highlights is the remarkable progress made through the Partners in Prevention (PiP) initiative, which brought evidence-based prevention and mental health support programming to La Porte County schools. Over the course of the three-year implementation period, 11 PiP grantees provided evidence-based programming to students in pre-K through grade 12 across 38 public and private schools in the county.

“We are immensely proud to present the 2022 Report to the Community,” said Maria Fruth, President and CEO of HFL. “This report is a testament to the strength of our community and the collaborative efforts that drive positive change. As we reflect on the past year’s accomplishments, we are energized to continue working together to empower La Porte County residents to live healthy and well.”

The 2022 Report to the Community is available for download on our website at https://www.hflaporte.org/post/hfl-2022-report-to-the-community. We invite everyone to explore the stories that highlight our collective journey toward health and wellness.