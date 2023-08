The Michigan City Police Department announced that last Friday, K-9 Axel went 10-42 (off duty) for the last time as a member of the Michigan City Police Department.

Due to unforeseen health reasons, K-9 Axel will retire from active duty with MCPD and spend all his time with the family of Officer Steve Wiegel.

Members of the Michigan City Police Department joined Officer Wiegel and K-9 Axel to celebrate his career with MCPD.