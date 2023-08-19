The Portage Department of Parks and Recreation announced that portions of the trails are closed to all traffic between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily, through Tuesday, Aug. 22 for crack sealing work.

Prairie Duneland Trail, Ironhorse Trail and pathways leading to trails at Countryside Park, Olsen Park and Imagination Glen will all be affected for short periods of time.

The dates are weather dependent, as the work cannot be performed on wet pavement.

For more information, contact the Park Office at (219)762-1675 or parks@portage-in.com