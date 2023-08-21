EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with heat index
  values up to around 110 possible.

* WHERE...In Illinois, McHenry, Lake IL, DuPage, Northern Cook,
  Central Cook and Southern Cook Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN,
  Porter and Jasper Counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
  increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
  particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
  activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot
temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and
high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in
which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in
an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.