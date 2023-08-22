HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) received approval from the Indiana Higher Learning Commission (ICHE) to offer advanced degrees in Psychology, pending further approval by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

PNW plans to offer a Doctor of Psychology (Psy.D.), which is an applied doctoral program intended to prepare students as both practitioners and scholars to address local needs for mental health resources in Northwest Indiana. A Master of Science (M.S.) in Psychology will also be added to the PNW curriculum.

“The Doctor of Psychology will be a major addition to PNW’s high-quality academics,” said Kenneth C. Holford, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “This program will allow students to not only deepen their knowledge and critical thinking in this important discipline, but also have opportunities for hands-on experiences with faculty mentors in our research and clinical services initiatives.

“The Doctor of Psychology helps PNW continue to meet its mission as a metropolitan university, in which students and faculty will directly serve and benefit our local communities. Mental health resources are critically lacking in our region. PNW’s academic and community-serving resources lead the way in delivering positive outcomes to our surrounding areas and beyond.”

The Psy.D. curriculum will be grounded in psychological science and intended for students primarily focused on clinical practice. The program will create further synergy for PNW’s existing academic programs in Psychology, Behavioral Sciences and the School of Education and Counseling. Psy.D. faculty and students will be able to leverage connections between PNW’s Counseling, Couple and Family Therapy and Social Work programs, as well as build upon PNW’s Community Counseling Center and Couple and Family Therapy Center to provide much-needed psychological testing and evaluation services for the community.

“Our new Psy.D. program at PNW is a truly unique blend of foundational knowledge and best practices with current issues and innovation in the field,” said Amanda Zelechoski, professor of Psychology. “We’ve worked hard to create the graduate training program we wished had existed when we were in training. We can’t wait to welcome our first cohort of graduate students and to continue growing our capacity to meet the mental health needs of Northwest Indiana.”

PNW’s Psy.D. program will become the university’s third doctoral program, joining its Doctor of Nursing Practice (D.N.P.) and Doctor of Technology (D.Tech). The first cohort of Psy.D. students is expected to begin coursework in the fall 2024 semester.

Prospective students can learn more information about the Psy.D. program by visiting pnw.edu/psyd and the M.S. in Psychology by visiting pnw.edu/ms-psych. Information about all of PNW’s graduate programs can be found at pnw.edu/graduate-studies.