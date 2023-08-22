MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Board-certified infectious disease and internal medicine doctor Annette Abraham, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Michigan City.

Dr. Abraham completed her training at Government Medical College in Kottayam, Kerala, India. She completed her residency in internal medicine at John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County in Chicago. Dr. Abraham’s fellowship training was in infectious diseases at RUSH University Medical Center in Chicago.

Her clinical interests are HIV, bone, joint and cardiovascular infections, travel medicine and tropical infections and central nervous system infections. Dr. Abraham is fluent in Malayalam.

Dr. Abraham is accepting new patients at the Franciscan Health Medical Pavilion Suite 4A, 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City. In-person and virtual visits are available.

To make an appointment, call (219) 861-5539.