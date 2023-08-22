An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories are in effect for the WIMS Listening area:

Excessive Heat Warning:

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/

TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ THURSDAY NIGHT… * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to

110 expected. * WHERE…Starke, Pulaski, White, Cass IN, Northern La Porte and

Southern La Porte Counties. * WHEN…From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ today to midnight EDT /11 PM

CDT/ Thursday night. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat Advisory:

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY…

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING… * WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 109

expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot

conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible. * WHERE…Lake IN, Porter and Jasper Counties. * WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT

Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from late Wednesday

evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Heat Advisory:

…HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT

THURSDAY NIGHT…

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IS CANCELLED… * WHAT…Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE…Cass MI, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien

Counties. * WHEN…From noon today to midnight EDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Air Quality Alert in Michigan: