An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories are in effect for the WIMS Listening area:
Excessive Heat Warning:
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/
TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ THURSDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.
* WHERE…Starke, Pulaski, White, Cass IN, Northern La Porte and
Southern La Porte Counties.
* WHEN…From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ today to midnight EDT /11 PM
CDT/ Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Heat Advisory:
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY…
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 109
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible.
* WHERE…Lake IN, Porter and Jasper Counties.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from late Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Heat Advisory:
…HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT…
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE…Cass MI, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien
Counties.
* WHEN…From noon today to midnight EDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Air Quality Alert in Michigan:
…Air Quality Alert for Wednesday…
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Wednesday, August 23…to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.
The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties…
Berrien. Cass.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead
to ozone formation. These activities include…refueling vehicles
or topping off when refueling…using gasoline powered lawn
equipment…and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities
include…car pooling…biking to work…delaying or combining
errands…and using water based paints.
It is recommended that active children and adults…and persons
with respiratory diseases such as asthma…limit prolonged
outdoor exertion.