A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will likely result in the heat index reaching between 95 and 100 degrees in the next few days. Mayor Parry would like to remind citizens If you must be outdoors, please use necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses and drink plenty of fluids.

Please check up on at risk friends, family, and neighbors. Pay close attention to your children’s

outdoor activities. And as a final reminder, remember your pets as they feel the heat too! You should never leave pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Cooling stations are available at:

Michigan City Fire and Training Center 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. 8:00am to 4:00pm

Michigan City Police Department 1201 E. Michigan Blvd. 8:00am to 4:00pm

City Hall 100 E. Michigan Blvd, 8:00am to 4:00pm