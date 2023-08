The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Lake and Porter counties  on U.S. 12 between Hobart Road and County Line Road on or after Monday, August 28.

U.S. 12 will be closed in this area for approximately five days while Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) sets bridge supports for the NICTD Double Track project.

Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour for this closure will follow U.S. 20 and State Road 149.