The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on August 22nd at 11:42 AM regarding

an unconscious person located inside an apartment in the 2300 block of Normandy Drive at the Normandy

Village apartment complex. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 1 arrived on scene and located two deceased

adults inside the apartment who had been shot.

Detectives from the Investigative Division were summoned to the scene and took over the investigation. A

preliminary investigation revealed multiple gunshots were fired inside the apartment before the two victims

were found. Multiple items of evidence related to this shooting investigation were recovered at the scene by

detectives.

Autopsies were performed on both victims on August 23rd and those results are currently pending. The adult

male was identified as 23-year-old Michigan City resident Corey Robinson Jr. and the adult female was

identified as 20-year-old Michigan City resident Kaliya Harrington. Detectives determined during the

investigation that this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community. Further

information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

The Michigan City Police Department is urging anyone who may have any additional information regarding

this incident to contact Sergeant Lendell Hood at (219) 874-3221; extension 1074 or via email at

lhood@emichigancity.com. Other first responders who assisted with this incident include the Michigan City

Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip

hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME

and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the

LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!