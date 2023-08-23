The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on August 22nd at 11:42 AM regarding
an unconscious person located inside an apartment in the 2300 block of Normandy Drive at the Normandy
Village apartment complex. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 1 arrived on scene and located two deceased
adults inside the apartment who had been shot.
Detectives from the Investigative Division were summoned to the scene and took over the investigation. A
preliminary investigation revealed multiple gunshots were fired inside the apartment before the two victims
were found. Multiple items of evidence related to this shooting investigation were recovered at the scene by
detectives.
Autopsies were performed on both victims on August 23rd and those results are currently pending. The adult
male was identified as 23-year-old Michigan City resident Corey Robinson Jr. and the adult female was
identified as 20-year-old Michigan City resident Kaliya Harrington. Detectives determined during the
investigation that this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community. Further
information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
The Michigan City Police Department is urging anyone who may have any additional information regarding
this incident to contact Sergeant Lendell Hood at (219) 874-3221; extension 1074 or via email at
lhood@emichigancity.com. Other first responders who assisted with this incident include the Michigan City
Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.
We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip
hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME
and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the
LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!