The Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department, and Michigan City Area Schools will once again be “United for the United Way” as they hold their traditional Car Wash fundraiser on Friday, August 25.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the car wash is back this year. Representatives from the three entities will be stationed at the MCAS Plant Planning parking lot across from Ames Field from 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Again this year, a “waterless wash” option is available for those who prefer to donate but do not want to have a vehicle washed. In addition, all donations made online on August 25 at https://www.unitedwaylpc.org/ will be credited to the car wash effort.

A minimum donation of $5.00 is suggested. However, an “elite” waterless wash service is offered to businesses or individuals who donate $100 and above. Donors at this level will be presented with a special certificate and a “thank you” gift from United Way of LaPorte County, and will be invited to have a photo opp with MCPD Police Chief Steve Forker, MCFD Fire Chief Doug Legault, MCAS Superintendent Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, or United Way Executive Director Kris Pate.

WEFM radio will be broadcasting live from the event, and Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry will be serving up free hotdogs to patrons between 11:00a.m. and 1:00p.m.

This is the eleventh year for the car wash fundraiser, which began in 2011 as a rivalry challenge, with each entity washing cars on the same day at separate locations. In 2015, the groups decided to combine forces, working together to wash cars at Ames Field. Each year, volunteers from the police, fire, and school system have provided the manpower to wash cars and a tall fire truck doused vehicles with a final “rinse,” delighting donors.

Since 2011, more than $50,000 has been raised for the United Way through the car wash.

“Over the past decade, the car wash has become a community tradition,” said Eason-Watkins. “This year, the funds raised for United Way are more important than ever in supporting LaPorte County families in need.”

“I’m hopeful that individuals and businesses across our community will step up to support this worthy cause,” said Forker. “Our officers have enjoyed being a part of this each year, and we are proud to continue the tradition.”