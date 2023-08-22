In St. Joseph County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close State Road 23 between Tyler Street and Tyler Road on or after Monday, Aug. 28. The start date for this project is dependent on the reopening of U.S. 6 to the east of Walkerton (between State Road 23 and U.S. 31).

State Road 23 will be closed through early September for a bridge deck overlay project.

INDOT says motorists should seek an alternate route.

The official detour will follow U.S. 6, State Road 104, and State Road 4.