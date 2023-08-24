The Valparaiso Police Department announced the hiring of Natalie Kasberger, MSW, as the new Police Social Worker.

Kasberger obtained her BSW (Bachelor of Social Work) from Valparaiso University in 2021 and her MSW (Master of Social Work) from the University of Kentucky in 2023. Kasberger also serves in the U.S Navy, as a 2nd Class Petty Officer, assigned as an Intelligence Specialist. Prior to arriving at VPD, Kasberger worked as a social worker for Northwest Health in LaPorte (IN).

Kasberger will continue the work started in 2021, when the first social worker in Porter County was hired by the Valparaiso Police Department. The program is designed to assist and supplement police with calls for service related to mental health and substance dependency, while acting as a resource for others that may experience a host of other social needs. The Valparaiso Police Department says that Kasberger will be an amazing asset to their agency, as she will contribute to training efforts and work to enhance the already well-established community engagement of the department and citizens.

The department says they are excited to have their program flourish under Kasberger, as they look for opportunities to further develop their social work efforts.