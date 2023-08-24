Press release by Michigan City Police Department:

The Michigan City Police Department would like to provide an update in response to yesterday’s press release regarding 2 adults that were found deceased inside an apartment at Normandy Village. As previously stated, the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on August 22nd at 11:42 AM regarding an unconscious person located inside an apartment in the 2300 block of Normandy Drive at the Normandy Village apartment complex. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 1 arrived on scene and located two deceased adults inside the apartment who had been shot.

Detectives from the Investigative Division were summoned to the scene and took over the investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed multiple gunshots were fired inside the apartment before the two victims were found. Multiple items of evidence related to this shooting investigation were recovered at the scene by detectives.

Autopsies were performed on both victims on August 23rd. The adult male was identified as 23-year-old Michigan City resident Corey Robinson Jr. and the adult female was identified as 20-year-old Michigan City resident Kaliya Harrington. Detectives determined after thoroughly reviewing all the evidence and interviews that this was a domestic related incident which resulted in the homicide and suicide of both Robinson Jr. and Harrington. It should again be reiterated that this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community. The Michigan City Police Department is not seeking any suspect(s) involved in this incident.

The Michigan City Police Department is still urging anyone who may have any additional information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Lendell Hood at (219) 874-3221; extension 1074 or via email at lhood@emichigancity.com. Other first responders who assisted with this incident include the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!