Walsh Construction has provided upcoming road closure information related to NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project in the Michigan City area:

Sheridan/10th – 9/27/23 to 10/2/23 10th and Huron at Amtrak crossing – 9/6/23 open 9/16/23 Ohio/11th –open 8/28/23 Wabash/11th –open 8/28/23 Washington/11thopen Chicago/11th open Franklin/11th – Open Michigan Blvd/11th – Lane Closures Week of August 28th Michigan Blvd/Vail St – 9/19/23 to 10/6/23 School St Crossing – 9/6/23 to 9/19/23 Carroll Ave Crossing – 9/6/23 to 9/19/23 Grace St Crossing-9/13/2023 to 9/22/2023 Willard to Sheridan – 9/18/23 open 9/27/23 Green Street Kentucky to Chicago – open