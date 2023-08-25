Walsh Construction has provided upcoming road closure information related to NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project in the Michigan City area:

Sheridan/10th – 9/27/23 to 10/2/23

10th and Huron at Amtrak crossing – 9/6/23 open 9/16/23

Ohio/11th –open 8/28/23

Wabash/11th –open 8/28/23

Washington/11thopen

Chicago/11th open

Franklin/11th – Open

Michigan Blvd/11th –  Lane Closures Week of August 28th

Michigan Blvd/Vail St – 9/19/23 to 10/6/23

School St Crossing – 9/6/23 to 9/19/23

Carroll Ave Crossing – 9/6/23 to 9/19/23

Grace St Crossing-9/13/2023 to 9/22/2023

Willard to Sheridan – 9/18/23 open 9/27/23

Green Street Kentucky to Chicago – open

 