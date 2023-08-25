Walsh Construction has provided upcoming road closure information related to NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project in the Michigan City area:
Sheridan/10th – 9/27/23 to 10/2/23
10th and Huron at Amtrak crossing – 9/6/23 open 9/16/23
Ohio/11th –open 8/28/23
Wabash/11th –open 8/28/23
Washington/11thopen
Chicago/11th open
Franklin/11th – Open
Michigan Blvd/11th – Lane Closures Week of August 28th
Michigan Blvd/Vail St – 9/19/23 to 10/6/23
School St Crossing – 9/6/23 to 9/19/23
Carroll Ave Crossing – 9/6/23 to 9/19/23
Grace St Crossing-9/13/2023 to 9/22/2023
Willard to Sheridan – 9/18/23 open 9/27/23
Green Street Kentucky to Chicago – open