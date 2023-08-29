It was announced Monday by City of La Porte officials that Truesdell Avenue’s final stage of construction is happening now through the end of year.

The road will be closed from Pine Lake Avenue to Hoelocker, but Hoelocker Drive will reopen temporarily to provide a detour for thru-traffic. Additionally, the Chessie Trail will be closed on each side of Truesdell.

Dermody says to please use an alternative route.

The La Porte Park and Recreation Department says to please use caution and watch out for park users when driving on Hoelocker.