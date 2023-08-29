Hesston crews are gearing up for our annual Labor Day Steam & Power Show this weekend! Each day this week, we’ll be posting feature exhibits you and your family won’t want to miss!

Today we are featuring the Hesston & Galena Creek Narrow Gauge Railroad:

Steam locomotives No. 2 and 7 (HK Porter #2 and Shay Logging Locomotive #7) will be operating on the following schedule:

-Friday, September 1 (Homeschool Field Trip Day) No. 2 will be pulling trains from 10a-5p CT. No. 7 will be on display and firing up for the weekend.

-Saturday, September 2 No. 2 and No. 7 will be pulling trains separately from 10a-3:30p CT. From 3:30p-5p CT, both locomotives will double-head following the “Parade of Power”

-Sunday, September 3 No. 2 and No. 7 will be pulling trains separately from 10a-3:30p CT. From 3:30p-5p CT, both locomotives will double-head following the “Parade of Power”

-Monday, September 4 No. 7 will be pulling trains from 10a-5p CT.

Book your tickets now online at www.hesston.org or on the day of your visit at the ticket booth! There is an admission charge to enter the museum campus on Labor Day Weekend.

ALL ABOARD!

Motive power is subject to change due to the historic nature and maintenance requirements of steam-powered equipment.