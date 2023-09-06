LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a juvenile was recovered from Lake Michigan near Jeorse Park in East Chicago on Monday.

At about 4:20 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the park’s breakwall area for a juvenile male missing in the water.

Witnesses report that a group of juveniles were jumping off the breakwall after being advised not to by East Chicago Marina staff, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said .

The DNR said “A 14-year-old male jumped off the wall and began to struggle in the water before disappearing below the surface.”

The boy was then recovered and transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.