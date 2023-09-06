La Porte – A rising star in performing arts, Molly Cooper, a freshman at La Porte High School, will compete as one of five

youth finalists in the upcoming La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Hoosier Star competition on September 9th.

A multi-talented performer, Molly has been captivating audiences since the age of four. At La Porte Middle School, Molly radiated as the energetic Genie in “Aladdin Jr.” and demonstrated compassionate warmth as Mrs. Potts in “Beauty and Beast Jr.” Beyond the school stage, Molly has been a part of multiple productions at the La Porte Little Theatre.

Molly also has a ten-year repertoire in various dance styles. She graced the stage of numerous recitals with the Indianapolis School of Ballet and La Porte’s Works In Motion Dance Company. At 8, she made a notable appearance as a Toy Soldier in the Indianapolis Ballet’s professional production of “The Nutcracker.”

Among her gifts, Molly’s heart beats strongest for singing. Her beautiful voice and heartfelt renditions have led to performances of the National Anthem at South Bend Cubs games, as well as with the Singing Company of La Porte County. She is actively involved in the choir program at school, where she has received multiple Gold ratings and perfect scores at Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) contests.

Lindsey Cooper, Molly’s mom and a former Slicer singer, shared that she was looking forward to Molly joining Mr. Tom Coe’s choir class at LPHS this year, “Of course as her mom, but also as a singer myself, it has been so fun to watch Molly’s growth as a singer and performer from the time she was just a little girl. She is naturally gifted, but she is also an incredibly hard worker and is always up for new challenges. She loves the stage and lights up whenever she gets an opportunity to perform. Her dad is also a guitar player and we’re both so proud to have seen her pick up on musical activities that we love.”

In preparation for Hoosier Star, Molly has enjoyed the benefit of rehearsing with members of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra. She believes that these experiences have elevated the quality of her performance. Molly stated, “I went to Hoosier Star last year to support a friend who was competing in the adult division. I thought it was a really cool event and it looked so fun to be able to perform with the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra. It inspired me to want to audition so I started thinking about audition songs right away. I am so grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to be a part of Hoosier Star.”

Molly remains immensely grateful for the support from her family and friends. Aspirations for her future are as multi- dimensional as her talent. Molly dreams to pursue a degree in musical theater and possibly psychology. Her ultimate ambition is to grace the Broadway stage. However, her empathetic nature draws her towards the prospect of a career as a therapist.

Join us in supporting this rising young talent at the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Hoosier Star competition on September 9th. As a school community, the LPCSC is proud to rally behind Molly and celebrate her bright future as well as her passion for the arts.

Ticket information for Hoosier Star can be found at https://lcso.net/.