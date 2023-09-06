ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will be conducting paving operations on U.S. 31/Michigan Street between Jackson Road and Ireland Road beginning on or after Monday, Sept. 11.

These paving operations, conducted in conjunction with the City of South Bend, will result in temporary daytime ramp closures at the interchange with the U.S. 31/20 Bypass. Ramps will be reopened to traffic as soon as the pavement has cooled sufficiently.

Resurfacing is expected to take approximately four days. Traffic will be able to travel northbound and southbound on U.S. 31 throughout this work, although there will be limited access at the Ireland Road intersection and at the access road between Main Street and Michigan Street at times.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.

Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.