STARKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close U.S. 421 between County Road West 400 South and County Road West 2400 South on or after Monday, Sept. 18.

U.S. 421 will be closed through mid-November for bridge deck overlay projects over the Kankakee River and Payne Ditch.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

The official detour will follow State Road 10, State Road 39 and State Road 8.