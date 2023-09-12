The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reporting conservation officers are investigating the death of a Chicago man whose body was recovered from Lake Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 9, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Chesterton.
The Town of Chesterton stated the following on its Facebook page:
“According to the DNR, at 4:09 p.m. first-responders were dispatched to Whiting Lakefront Park to search for a missing person, last seen struggling in the water, then going under near the boat ramps.
“Gerardo Castaneda-Soto, 27, was located by the Whiting Fire Department and transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago, where he was pronounced deceased, DNR said.
“The cause of death is pending autopsy results, DNR said.”