Multiple Beach Hazards Statements are in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday.

For the counties of Northern La Porte, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien:

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM

CDT/ TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING… * WHAT…High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous

swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by

waves. Waves building to 3 to 6 feet Tuesday afternoon. * WHERE…In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan,

Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN…From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water

and high waves can sweep people off piers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Do not venture out on piers.

For the counties of Porter and Lake in Indiana and Lake, Northern Cook, Central Cook in Illinois: