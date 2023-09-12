LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will move to phase 5 of 6 for concrete restoration work on I-94 eastbound between State Road 912/Cline Avenue and I-65 starting on or after Friday, Sept. 15.

There will be overnight lane closures on eastbound I-94 from approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept.16. Beginning the morning of Saturday, Sept. 16, traffic will be in a new configuration with the work zone to the right and travel lanes shifted left. The farthest lane to the left will be an “express” counterflow lane on the westbound side. In the case of inclement weather, these lane closures will be postponed to Monday, Sept. 18, and the new traffic configuration will be in place starting the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19.

There will be ramp closures along I-94 eastbound for concrete work during this phase as well. Each ramp will close for approximately two to three weeks, with no more than two interchanges impacted at a time. The ramps from northbound and southbound State Road 912/Cline Avenue to eastbound I-94 and northbound and southbound Burr Street to eastbound I-94 will close first with the new traffic configuration setup on Sept. 15 (or Sept. 18 if delayed due to weather).

When the ramps at State Road 912 or Burr Street reopen, closures will move to the Grant Street and State Road 53/Broadway interchanges. The ramps from eastbound I-94 to Grant Street and from northbound and southbound Grant Street to eastbound I-94 will close, as well as the ramps from eastbound I-94 to State Road 53 and from northbound and southbound State Road 53 to eastbound I-94. These closures are expected to go into place in late September or early October

Phase 5 will be ongoing through late October. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic configurations and overnight lane closures through this area while this project continues through late November. All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.