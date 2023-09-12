The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and partner organizations encourage those living or working in Hammond, Whiting, East Chicago, and Gary to attend a free open house-style event focused on restoration efforts within the Grand Calumet River Area of Concern (AOC).

Community members may come anytime during the open house to engage with project and program staff about the AOC restoration work. Guided hikes of Gibson Woods will be held at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. Families are welcome. Materials and educational activities will be available for school-age children.

Details of the event are as follows:

WHO: IDEM and partner organizations

WHAT: Free public open house-style event to engage with restoration efforts within the Grand Calumet River AOC

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. CDT

WHERE: Gibson Woods Nature Center

6201 Parrish Ave.

Hammond, IN 46323

More information may be found at:

https://events.in.gov/event/grand_calumet_restoration_open_house

About the Grand Calumet River Area of Concern: The Grand Calumet River Area of Concern (AOC) covers a 94-square mile area in northern Lake County, Indiana. It was listed as one of 43 Great Lakes AOCs under the U.S. – Canada Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement due to environmental damage caused by decades of discharges of pollutants and contaminants (e.g., PCBs, mercury, and oils) by industries, factories, and municipal sanitary districts.

Despite devastating ecological harm, leaving the river impaired for human and wildlife use, IDEM and their partners have made significant progress toward restoring the river and surrounding areas. This includes removing or safely containing approximately 4 million cubic yards of contaminated sediments and over 600 acres of habitat to date. These efforts have improved human health, the environment, and aesthetics along the corridor and are providing opportunities for revitalization and reinvestment in AOC communities.

This overview presentation provides more information about the Grand Calumet River/Indiana Harbor Ship Canal Area of Concern (AOC) and plans for restoration.