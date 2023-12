Let’s donate for children in need!!! Providing educational books will really help children grow and learn! MCAS Schools are now collecting NEW (or nearly new) books for Children & Teens!

Drop-off location:

ANY MCAS Building Ames Field

Saturday December 16,2023

9:00 AM – Noon

WE ARE ACCEPTING DONATIONS

Drop-off Event:

SPONSORED BY MCHS NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY