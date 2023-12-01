Red Wine and Brew, Local Heroes Benefit is excited to bring nationally known, country superstars, to LaPorte, Indiana on June 28th, 29th and 30th of 2024 to Headline the Red Wine and Brew, Local Heroes Benefit for First Responders of LaPorte County. Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will headline on Friday 6/28 and Craig Morgan, a former first responder and Army reserve soldier will headline Sunday 6/30. Our Saturday 6/29 headliner will be announced soon. Incredible openers are also in the lineup, including Mitch Rossell, with family connections in this very county.

This local heroes benefit is held at “The Summit” in LaPorte County and tickets start at just $30 with special discounts for first responders and active healthcare and military.

Tickets are online at www.universe.com/redwineandbrew

OurLocalHeroes.us

Since 2015, Local Hero Benefit Events of Bethany Church have given back over $165,000 to First Responders of La Porte County, Indiana.Thanks to benefit sponsors and ticket buyers these appreciation events have become the largest local heroes recognition and benefit events in our region. Seven vehicles have also been given to winners of the heroes raffle or almost $80,000 in prizes to lucky raffle winners.

To reach out for more info or arrange for artist interviews, please contact Carey Garwood of Bethany Church at 219-363-8060.

HEADLINERS:

EDDIE MONTGOMERY of MONTGOMERY GENTRY, Friday 6/28/24

With 20 plus charted singles, Eddie Montgomery, a Kentucky native, has earned CMA, ACM, and GRAMMY awards and nominations with undeniable blue

collar anthems like “Hell Yeah,” “My Town,” and “Hillbilly Shoes.” They’ve notched five No. 1 singles, “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something To Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew It All” and “Roll With Me.” He recently released, “Outskirts”, a seven song EP. It is by tragic circumstance that Eddie is now a solo artist, losing Troy Gentry to a helicopter crash in 2017 still hits hard. “Ain’t a day goes by that I don’t think of him,” he says. “We made a promise, a deal, way back when. It was over Jim Beam. It was: If one of us goes down, we want Montgomery Gentry to go on. Keep the music going. We were a honky-tonk band, and he’s with me, and he’s always going to be.” He smiles. “We were together so much, we finished each other’s sentences and everything,” a brotherhood that remains in his solo billing: “It’s always going to be ‘Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry.’” The promise to keep on going is proclaimed in full MG-style in the first cut, “Ain’t No Closing Me Down,” a rock-driven dose of barroom braggadocio that sprung from his holing up at home located on the outskirts of a golf course during the pandemic. “After the corona hit, I got a bunch of grills and stuff. I pulled my truck out of the garage. I was puttin’ up TVs, got a PA in my garage. I got one of those glass, commercial refrigerators in there. And people started coming to the house.” While the world was shut down, Eddie welcomed all comers. Nobody was closin’ him down. Golfers would climb off the course to visit, joining other friends from miles around. “I’d always be grilling. They’d come up and grab a hamburger or some ribs, a Jim Beam and a beer.”

CRAIG MORGAN, Sunday 6/30/24

A muli-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, author, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music’s best-loved artists, Morgan has amassed more than 1.5 billion career streams and charted over 25 songs on Billboard, thrilling massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonﬁre,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday” and his faith-ﬁlled tribute to his son Jerry, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.” Craig just released his newest project Enlisted, a six-song collection of reimagined hits and brand- new songs featuring collaborations with Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Gary LeVox, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson.

Craig received one of country music’s highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan served seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserve and in 2023 enlisted in the Army Reserve, continuing his military career as a Warrant Oﬃcer Candidate. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America’s military personnel and has made more than sixteen overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and recipient of the USO Merit Award. In 2018, he was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his signiﬁcant dedication to our military men and women around the world. He remains committed to supporting active duty and veteran members of our military through work with Operation Finally Home, the USO and more.

Craig just wrapped his popular “God, Family, Country Tour 2023,” in partnership with Operation Finally Home, headlining run, which played thirteen theater and auditorium dates. God, Family, Country, Craig’s gripping new memoir, released last fall in partnership with Blackstone Publishing. He details all aspects from his inspiring life, revealing never-before-heard stories including how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traﬃckers as an undercover agent in Thailand, forged his own path to country music stardom, and lives his life by the deepest values: God, family, country.