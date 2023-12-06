The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce announced that in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the third annual National Civics Bee is officially underway.

This school year, the Michigan City Chamber is partnering in Northwest Indiana. Top local winners will advance to a state competition, and state champions will compete in the national round in Washington, D.C., for a chance to win the national title and more than $50,000 in prizes.

This contest is open to any 6th, 7th, and 8th grade student in Indiana.

The application closes on January 8, 2024.

Learn more at: https://mcachamber.com/community/national-civics-bee/.