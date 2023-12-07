The City of Valparaiso is inviting artists to submit designs for the expanding utility box art program before the end of the year.

Artist Maria Overlay’s utility design can be found at the corner of Valparaiso Street and Vale Park Road.

The utility box art program is funded by the City’s Redevelopment Commission.

For more information and how to submit designs, visit https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/1571/Public-Art.

See more of Overlay’s art at: https://www.mariaoverlayfineart.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mariaoverlayfineart and Instagram: @mariaoverlay_art