Press release from Mayor-elect Angie Nelson Deuitch’s Office:

Establishing her priorities for her approaching term, Mayor-elect Angie Nelson Deuitch is announcing another set of city department heads.

“I want to make sure that this administration is really focused on monitoring our spending while managing our assets,” Nelson Deuitch said. “A key to that is making sure we identify revenue sources that support our community’s needs and priorities.

“I’ve worked and built relationships over the past several years with Amber Lapaich, Mary Lynn Wall and Tamiko Smith, and I trust them to help guide that process.”

Lapaich will retain her position as city attorney; Wall will become city controller; and Smith, assistant controller.

An attorney for 23 years, Lapaich initially maintained a general law practice prior to serving as the corporation counsel for municipalities including La Crosse, Medaryville and Kingsford Heights before coming to Michigan City.

“It has been an honor serving the city for the past 15 years,” she said. “Mayor-elect Nelson Deuitch will be the fourth mayor under which I will have the privilege of serving. I look forward to assisting her with all her goals and initiatives for the city.

“I also look forward to continuing to assist the city controller and various other city departments, Common Council, and Board of Public Works & Safety. It is very important to make sure the city’s protected financially; promptly answer questions and concerns as needs arise; and timely address the city’s contracts, public works projects and public safety issues.”

Wall has worked in finance for 38 years, and will transition into the controller’s seat from her current position as deputy controller.

“At all times, the city’s financial health is imperative to the growth and well-being of the institution and the residents herein,” she said. “I have worked diligently over the last 15 years in the city’s financial department to protect and preserve the City’s financial health.

“I am eager to assume my new role as the city controller and work with Mayor-elect Nelson Deuitch’s administration and the Common Council to continue to protect the city and strategize for the city’s future growth, while also working with the various city departments on capital improvement and asset management plans.

“I also hope to provide an environment where staff are encouraged to grow professionally and to share ideas and solutions.”

Smith will become the city’s assistant controller from her current position as second assistant controller, which she’s been since 2018. She has more than 20 years’ experience in business administration, and has worked for the city since 2015.

“I plan to reestablish training and protocols as they pertain to the city’s financial software and time keeping systems,” Smith said. “With the mission of providing better customer service to the city’s residents, businesses, and visitors, I’ll be working to provide our city departments with a system that makes our jobs more efficient.

“As this new administration leads our city into the future, it will be imperative that once implemented, training and maintenance of the system will remain a priority as well.”