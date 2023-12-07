The Porter County Community Foundation (PCCF), Porter County Public Library System and Westchester Public Library System have brought Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) to Porter County.

Registered children ages zero to five will be mailed a free book monthly.

“The Porter County Community Foundation, along with First Things First Porter County, is pleased to partner with our library systems to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to our community.” said Bill Higbie, PCCF’s President and CEO. “The earlier we get books into the hands of kids, the better off we all will be.”

Families can now register eligible children, Porter County residents aged zero to five years, on the DPIL website at ImaginationLibrary.com. Six to eight weeks after registration, each child will receive their first book, ‘The Little Engine That Could’. Books will continue to arrive in the mail monthly until the child’s fifth birthday. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is available to all children, at no cost to the family, regardless of income.

“This remarkable program would not be possible without the commitment from the State of Indiana to further support and grow early literacy education across Indiana and the support of the PCCF,” the PCCF said in a press release.

Interested donors and community partners that would like to help sponsor this program for years to come, can contact the PCCF at 219-465-0294.