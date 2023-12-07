The Michigan City Police Department has announced the recent passing of retired Master Patrolman Anthony Pishkur. Officer Pishkur served the community for 28 years as an officer with Michigan City Police Department.

“We want to thank the Pishkur family for his dedicated service to the Michigan City Police Department. We would also like to send our deepest condolences to the Pishkur family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, you will be missed…,” MCPD said in a Facebook post.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., in Michigan City with Brother Shaun Gray, CSC officiating. Visitation hours will be Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of the service in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.