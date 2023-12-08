The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that the deadline for submitting Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) grant applications is Jan. 15, 2024.

The LARE program strives to protect and enhance aquatic habitat for fish and wildlife while ensuring continued use of Indiana’s publicly accessible lakes, rivers, and streams. The program provides technical and financial assistance to qualifying projects that reduce nonpoint sediment and nutrient pollution. Qualifying projects include logjam removal, wetland creation, dam removal, and others. To view a full list of qualifying project types, along with additional information about the LARE program, see lare.dnr.IN.gov.

Applicants are encouraged to contact LARE staff regarding potential projects ahead of the application deadline. To learn more about LARE grant requirements or to submit an application, visit on.IN.gov/lare-manual.

Applications should be completed and submitted electronically.