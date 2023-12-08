The Valparaiso Police department is proud to announce the hiring of two new Parking Enforcement Team Members. Jessica Stacy and Madison Patrick have assumed the responsibilities as of Nov. 16, and have begun their training.

Jessica is a 2014 graduate of Chesterton High School and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from St. Mary of the Woods College in 2020. While in school, Jessica majored in Criminology and completed an internship with the Terre Haute, IN Code Enforcement. Jessica will be working full-time in her new role with VPD.

Madison is a 2022 graduate of Hebron High School and is currently attending Ivy Tech Community College, where she is studying Criminal Justice. Madison has further completed the Crown Point Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy and attended Criminal Justice Vocational while in school. Madison will be working part-time in her new role with VPD.