In observance of the upcoming holidays, most City offices, including City Hall and Non-Emergency City Operations will be Closed on Friday December 22nd and Monday December 25th, to observe the Christmas Holiday, and again on Friday December 29th and Monday January 1st to celebrate the New Year.

Michigan City Refuse will be closed on Monday the 25th and Monday the 1st and all scheduled pickups will be delayed one day for the remainder of both weeks.

The Transit Department will not be operating on Saturday the 23rd and Monday the 25th of December, and additionally Saturday the 30th and Monday the 1st. Both weeks they will be operating a normal Friday schedule.