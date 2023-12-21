There was a SIGHTING of Santa and the Grinch at Rittenhouse Village in Michigan City
Rittenhouse Village Michigan City currently have a handful of Assisted Living Openings with scheduled move-outs 1st of January and we would truly love to help families over these Winter months ahead of us! Seeking ways to get our name out there since families will be with their aging parents over the holidays. We can be that short-term or permanent solutions for those struggling! Contact-Stefanie Olson-Senior Lifestyle Counselor at Rittenhouse Village at Michigan City located at 4300 Cleveland Avenue in Michigan City. For more information call 219-872-6800 or email solson@rittenhousesl.com. #wims #nwi #michigancity #localradio Rittenhouse Village At Michigan City