Press release by La Porte Community School Corporation:

On December 28, 2023, the Play for Jake Foundation presented Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to La Porte High School and New Prairie High School. This significant contribution marks a crucial step in enhancing emergency preparedness.

The funds for this generous donation were raised during the much-anticipated La Porte vs. New Prairie football game held on August 18, 2023. The event not only fostered a spirit of community and healthy competition, but also served as a platform to raise awareness about cardiac arrest and the importance of immediate and effective response.

AEDs play a vital role in ensuring that facilities are better equipped to handle cardiac-related emergencies. The Play for Jake Foundation recognizes the imperative need for such life-saving devices in schools, especially given the tragic impact of sudden cardiac arrest on both the La Porte and New Prairie communities, notably the loss of Jake West (LP) and Mark Mayfield (NP).

Through this initiative, the Play for Jake Foundation continues its mission to promote heart health awareness and ensure that schools and communities are prepared to respond effectively to cardiac emergencies. This donation is more than just a provision of equipment; it’s a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of community solidarity in the face of adversity.