Press release by Health Foundation of La Porte: LA PORTE – Health Foundation of La Porte (HFL) announces the opening of its grant portal for 2024 Cycle 1 grants. To advance its mission and vision, HFL invites grant proposals for health and wellness projects and programs starting January 12, 2024, to March 1, 2024

HFL is a private, independent foundation dedicated to empowering La Porte County residents to live healthy and well to achieve the vision of La Porte County becoming one of the 10 healthiest communities in Indiana by 2030.

HFL welcomes grant proposals that address HFL’s strategic priorities of Healthy Children, Healthy Living, and Healthy Minds. Each strategic priority has defined results the foundation seeks and a set of community-wide indicators it uses to measure progress. Grant proposals must contribute to positive change in one or more of the community-wide indicators HFL uses to track progress for its strategic priorities.

HFL is also accepting Healthy La Porte grant requests, which meet community health and wellness needs that fall outside of HFL’s strategic priorities. Through Healthy La Porte grants, HFL aims to: Expand successful, existing programs that improve the health and wellness of La Porte County residents; test new, promising initiatives to meet health and wellness needs identified in La Porte County; and collaborate to better meet health and wellness needs identified in La Porte County

Improved Application Process

For 2024, HFL has introduced a simpler application form for grant requests up to $10,000. Applicants will find fewer questions on the application form, which should take less time and effort to complete than applications for larger grants. HFL President and CEO, Maria Fruth, said, “We strive to continually improve our grant process for applicants. In an effort to ‘right size’ our application to the grant award amount, we have simplified the application form to align more with the size of the grant.” Fruth continued, “If awarded a grant up to $10,000, grantees will find a simpler reporting process as well.”

HFL also accepts requests for grants of $10,001 to $25,000 and for Grants over $25,000. Each of these has its own application form.

Grants of $10,001 to $25,000 are accepted for proposals that address Healthy Children, Healthy Living, Healthy Minds, and Healthy La Porte.

Grants over $25,000 require a Letter of Inquiry (LOI) as a first step. Applicants will be invited to submit a full proposal if the LOI is accepted by HFL. Grants over $25,000 must address one of HFL’s strategic priorities: Healthy Children, Healthy Living, or Healthy Minds. Please note that HFL does not consider requests for Healthy La Porte grants over $25,000.

All grant applications and LOIs must be submitted online through HFL’s grant portal to be considered for funding. Organizations can find a link to the grant portal on HFL’s website, hflaporte.org.

To learn more about HFL’s strategic priorities, community-wide indicators, and grant eligibility requirements, visit hflaporte.org/grantmaking-overview. Applicants can access grant timelines, instructions on how to apply, and sample documents there.