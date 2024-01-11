The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says it has recently become aware that “unknown subjects may have attempted to rob local residents using another warrant scam.”

Police say multiple victims have reported that when the fraudsters call on the phone, the number on caller ID appears to be from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. The scammers tell the person on the phone there’s an active warrant for their arrest and they demand a cash payment.

The scammers say they will only accept cash and they try to force the victim to call their bank and transfer the funds.

Police say they’re even using the name of a real Lake County police officer in an effort to seem legitimate.

“We would like to assure the public that at no time will the Lake County Sheriff’s Department ever contact a civilian by phone demanding payment for an arrest warrant,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Department stated. “Furthermore, officers do not contact members of the public to warn them before making a real arrest.

If you are contacted by any subject stating they are from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and advising you to provide them with any amount of cash, please contact the Department prior to taking any action.

If you have any information regarding these suspects, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department at 219-755-3346.”