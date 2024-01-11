A winter storm watch has been issued for portions of the WIMS listening area for a possible winter storm Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

The following statements were given Wednesday night from the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana and the National Weather Service of Chicago.

From the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana:

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON… * WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess

of 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Conditions are expected to deteriorate

through the day Friday. Wind gusts from the west of 35 to 45 mph

are possible Friday night and Saturday. Bitterly cold air will

spread across the area Saturday night causing wind chills to

fall to near 10 below zero. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. If you

must travel, put together a winter emergency kit that you can take

with you that includes blankets, a fully charged cell phone,

water, high energy snacks, a bag of sand or cat litter, a tow rope

and a flashlight.

From the National Weather Service of Chicago: