CROWN POINT, Ind. – The emergency department at Franciscan Health Crown Point will move to the new hospital on Sunday, Jan. 28, when the hospital is scheduled to open to the public.

At 6 a.m. Central on Jan. 28, the emergency department at the new Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital at 12750 Saint Francis Drive will open and the existing emergency department at 1201 S. Main St. will simultaneously close.

The new hospital at U.S. 231 and Interstate 65 is accessible from the roundabout on U.S. 231 just east of Interstate 65 by turning right onto Saint Francis Drive.

The Main Street hospital — which will be known as Franciscan Health Main St. Outpatient Center, A Division of Franciscan Health Crown Point — will continue to house a variety of outpatient services after the opening of the new Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital.