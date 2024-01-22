A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.

Counties included:

Elkhart-Starke-Pulaski-Marshall-Fulton IN-White-Cass IN-Miami-

Wabash-Northern La Porte-Eastern St. Joseph IN-Northern Kosciusko-

Southern La Porte-Western St. Joseph IN-Southern Kosciusko-

Cass MI-Northern Berrien-Southern Berrien-

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON

CST/ TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one

tenth to a quarter of an inch. Ice accumulations in excess of

a quarter of an inch possible by Tuesday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and

northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are expected Tuesday

morning. Areas of slippery travel are possible this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Ice accumulations in excess of a quarter

of an inch are possible, especially northwest of a line from

Monticello to Warsaw to Hillsdale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service of Chicago.

Counties included:

Grundy-Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford-Southern Will-Eastern Will-LakeIN-Porter-Newton-Jasper-Benton-

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST /10 AM

EST/ TUESDAY…

* WHAT…A wintry mix with a glaze of ice expected this morning,

and a prolonged period of freezing rain with hazardous travel

conditions through the overnight hours expected. Total ice

accumulations of one quarter to four tenths of an inch are

expected, with the majority expected tonight into Tuesday

morning.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast

Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions

including during the Monday and Tuesday morning commutes. Tree

damage and power outages may occur tonight into Tuesday morning

due to the weight of ice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be several waves of wintry

weather. The first will be a wintry mix this morning. The second

will be freezing drizzle this afternoon. The third will be most

impactful and be a period of all freezing rain tonight into

Tuesday morning. Winds are expected to be light during the

period of freezing rain overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be

obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In

Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by

calling 1-800-261-7623.