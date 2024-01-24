LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A man who was wanted for rape was arrested after he called the police for an unrelated matter, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday at around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence located in the 2700 east block of County Road 450 South regarding a harassment complaint.

Prior to arrival, responding deputies confirmed the complainant, 28-year-old Kyle S. Terusiak, was wanted for rape.

The arrest warrant was issued following an investigation that began on Nov. 12. On Jan. 5, a sealed arrest warrant was issued for Terusiak for the offense. Since then, members of the Warrants Division had been seeking the whereabouts of Terusiak.

Deputies arrived at the residence and took Terusiak into custody. Terusiak was served with the arrest warrant in the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). Terusiak remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $25,005.00 cash-only bond through La Porte County Circuit Court.

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.